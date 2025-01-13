Omar doing everything to normalise Article 370 revocation that broke up J&K- Mehbooba

Srinagar, Jan 13 (PTI) PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Monday accused Chief Minister Omar Abdullah of doing "everything" to normalise the Centre's decision to revoke Jammu and Kashmir's special status.

Advertisment

In a post on X, Mehbooba said Abdullah's conduct has been so different from that of her father's, late Mufti Mohammad Sayeed, a former chief minister.

"Difference between a shortsighted politician & a true statesman. In 2003 then BJP PM Vajpayee during his visit to Srinagar showed great faith in Mufti sahab's vision of peace with dignity even though PDP had a mere 16 MLAs.

"Today our CM despite 50 MLAs did everything to appease & normalise Delhi's unilateral actions in August 2019 that cleaved & robbed J&K of its special status," Mehbooba said in the post. PTI MIJ VN VN