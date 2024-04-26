Omar expresses gratitude to ex-minister Basharat Bukhari, ex-MP Abdul Rasheed for their support

Srinagar, Apr 26 (PTI) National Conference (NC) vice president and candidate for the Baramulla Lok Sabha seat, Omar Abdullah on Friday expressed gratitude to former minister Basharat Bukhari and ex-MP Abdul Rasheed Shaheen for announcing their support to the party.

Both Bukhari and Shaheen have announced they will support the NC for the polls which are scheduled to be held on May 20.

Thanking them for their support, Abdullah said their endorsement comes as a significant boost to the party’s campaign, “fortifying our resolve to represent the people of Baramulla with dedication and integrity”.

“With their support, we are poised to overcome any challenges and obstacles that may arise during the election process. This united front sends a powerful message of solidarity and determination, reaffirming our commitment to serving the interests of the Kashmiri people and safeguarding their voices in the parliamentary arena,” Abdullah said in a statement.

Abdullah is pitted against People's Conference chief Sajad Lone and People's Democratic Party (PDP) leader Mir Fayaz in the north Kashmir constituency. PTI SSB IJT MNK MNK