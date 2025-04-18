Omar hits back at Mehbooba, asks whether what Dulat wrote about her father is also true

Jammu, Apr 17 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday hit out at People's Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti for her remarks on former RAW chief A S Dulat's latest book about National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah.

"If Mehbooba Mufti believes everything that Dulat writes is true, then should we also consider what he wrote about her father in his first book as true?" he asked while talking to reporters here.

Mufti's father, late Mufti Mohammad Sayeed, was a former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir.

Mufti said she was not surprised by the revelations made by former Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) chief Dulat in his latest book about Farooq Abdullah privately supporting the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution.

"If Mehbooba Muftiji thinks that everything written by Dulat is true, then should we consider what he wrote in his first book about her father as true too? If we consider that to be true, how can Mehboobaji make people understand? She should please answer that," Omar Abdullah said.

He alleged that it is Dulat's habit to exaggerate facts to boost book sales. "With friends like this, who needs enemies?" he asked.

Earlier, the PDP chief had said in Srinagar, "Dulat's revelations are nothing new for me. This father-son duo (Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah) went to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 3, 2019. Farooq sahib did not even go to Parliament on August 5, 2019. So nothing is surprising for me." Taking a dig at Dulat, Abdullah said he does not stand by the truth when it comes to selling books.

"In his first book too, he had spared no one. In this book as well, he has left no stone unturned in belittling Farooq sahib," he said.

"Well, at least now, Farooq sahib has finally understood Dulat's true nature. He should no longer remain under the illusion that when the book is released, Farooq sahib will stand by him," the chief minister added.

The Bharatiya Janata Party-led Centre abrogated the provisions of Article 370, which had granted a special status to Jammu and Kashmir, on August 5, 2019 and bifurcated the erstwhile state into Union territories.

Mufti also claimed that in 2014, Omar Abdullah met Union Home Minister Amit Shah for government formation in Jammu and Kashmir. PTI AB RC