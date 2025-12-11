Omar inaugurates 56 new residential flats for govt employees in Jammu

Jammu, Dec 11 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday inaugurated residential blocks with 56 flats meant for government employees at two locations here.

He opened the housing blocks by cutting a ceremonial ribbon at Ahata Amar Singh and Sarwal areas of the city.

According to a statement, the chief minister at the site said that last month, he had inspected these colonies and directed officers to ensure optimal use of land, maintain high aesthetic and construction standards, and replace old and unsafe quarters with modern facilities.

Abdullah said he has instructed the concerned department to explore high-rise residential towers to expand the housing capacity.

The new blocks comprise 56 compact two-room residential flats built as ground-plus-six-floor structures.

Each unit has two bedrooms, a lobby, a living area, a kitchen, two washrooms and a balcony.

During the briefing, Director Estates Ashwani Khajuria informed Abdullah that the project had been executed with a strong emphasis on functional design, structural safety and affordability.

He said the department is working on a plan to modernise old residential colonies. PTI AB VN VN