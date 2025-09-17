Omar inaugurates new Transport Bhawan in Srinagar

Srinagar, Sep 17 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah Wednesday inaugurated the newly constructed Transport Bhawan here, marking a major step towards bringing all transport-related services under one roof, an official spokesman said.

He said the Transport Bhawan in the Bemina locality of the city would also strengthen the office infrastructure of the Transport Department in J-K.

The Bhawan will serve as a central hub for transport administration and services, housing the offices of the J-K Transport Commissioner, joint transport commissioner, Kashmir Regional Transport Office (RTO), ARTOs and other allied sections, he said.

Bringing these offices under one roof is expected to enhance efficiency, coordination and public service delivery, the spokesman added.

On the occasion, the chief minister also launched PVC Registration Certificates -- a modern initiative designed to provide durable, tamper-resistant and convenient registration cards to vehicle owners.

Replacing the traditional paper-based format, the new PVC cards will not only improve service quality but also help reduce misuse, the spokesman said.

During the launch of PVC Registration Certificates, Kashmir RTO Qazi Irfan Rasool described the launch as an important step towards modernisation and the convenience of vehicle owners.

Rasool informed that the new cards are durable, tamper-proof, pocket-sized and equipped with QR codes, ensuring instant verification and reducing complaints with time-bound issuance.

After inaugurating the facility, the chief minister toured the building and inspected its various sections.

He interacted with officers and staff, reviewing the facilities created for both employees and the general public.

Expressing satisfaction, Abdullah said that the new Bhawan would significantly streamline the functioning of the Transport Department and ensure better service delivery to citizens.