Omar interacts with students of India Trek initiative

Srinagar, Jan 12 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday interacted with participants of The India Trek, an initiative of students from top international universities.

The India Trek is a student-led international journey bringing together participants from Harvard, MIT and other top global universities to explore India's diversity and ideas, aimed at fostering deeper engagement, Abdullah posted on his official X handle.

"Chief Minister today held an interaction with students from The India Trek 2026 in Srinagar," he posted. PTI MIJ DV DV