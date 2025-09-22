Omar meets Australian delegation to discuss CSR projects in J-K

Srinagar, Sep 22 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday met with an Indo-Australian delegation led by Sajid Saiyed, Chairperson and Founder of Bharat CSR Network and the Circular Economy Alliance Australia (CEAA), to discuss a range of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) projects aimed at fostering sustainable development in Jammu and Kashmir.

"The delegation proposed a range of initiatives aimed at promoting community empowerment and environmental sustainability, including the establishment of Smart Villages, setting up Artificial Intelligence (AI) Labs, implementing Waste-to-Wealth programmes, undertaking water remediation projects, constructing community centres and providing rehabilitation support for flood-affected communities," an official spokesman said after the meeting.

Welcoming the proposals, the chief minister appreciated the delegation's commitment to inclusive development and identified sports, skill enhancement and greenfield projects as priority sectors for collaboration.

He urged the team to develop concrete proposals, particularly in areas such as building libraries, upgrading schools and introducing sustainability measures at the school level.

Abdullah assured the delegation of the government's full support, noting that such partnerships play a crucial role in driving long-term socio-economic progress.