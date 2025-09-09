Omar meets jailed MLA's father at residence

Srinagar, Sep 9 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah Tuesday met the father of MLA Doda Mehraj Malik who was detained under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) for allegedly disturbing public order.

Malik, who was detained on Monday, was subsequently lodged in Kathua district jail.

His father, Shams-ud-din Malik, came here from Doda on Tuesday evening and called on the chief minister at his residence.

"The father and other family members of Mr Mehraj Malik, Hon'ble MLA Doda, met the Chief Minister today.

"The Chief Minister reiterated that the use of PSA against the Hon'ble MLA is completely unjustified and a blatant misuse of the powers of preventive detention," the chief minister's office posted on X. PTI MIJ VN VN