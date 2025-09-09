Omar pays tribute to soldiers killed in Kulgam encounter

Srinagar, Sep 9 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday paid floral tributes to the two soldiers killed in an encounter with terrorists in Kulgam district.

Subedar Perbhat Gaur and Lance Naik Narender Sindhu were killed in the gunfight with terrorists on Monday.

"The chief minister today paid solemn tributes at the wreath-laying ceremony of the two brave soldiers who lost their lives in Kulgam. He observed that their exemplary courage, unwavering valour, and ultimate sacrifice will be eternally remembered with deep respect and gratitude," the CM's office said on X.

Security forces launched a search operation in the Gudar forest area of Kulgam on Monday. The search operation turned into an encounter in which two terrorists, including one believed to be a Pakistani national, were eliminated, the officials added.

An Army Major was also injured, they added.