Omar puts all departments on high alert amid heavy rains in J-K

Srinagar, Aug 24 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Sunday directed all departments concerned to remain on high alert amid heavy rains which lashed wide parts of the Union Territory.

He has also advised people to remain cautious amid a weather forecast predicting moderate to intense rainfall with possibility of cloudbursts, flash floods and landslides in high altitude areas till August 27.

In a post on X, the office of the chief minister said Abdullah has directed all departments to remain on high alert, as heavy rains have caused waterlogging in several residential areas, with rivers and nallahs flowing above danger mark.

“Control rooms are active and CM Office is in touch with departments. Priority is being given to drainage in affected areas and restoration of essential services like water supply and power. People are advised to remain cautious,” the chief minister said.

Heavy rains battered most parts of Jammu and Kashmir overnight, triggering flood-like situation in several low-lying areas and causing damage to a vital bridge on the Jammu-Pathankot national highway, officials said.