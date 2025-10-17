Omar reiterates statehood demand, says will bridge gap between New Delhi and J-K

Srinagar, Oct 17 (PTI) Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday expressed hope for an early restoration of the Union territory's statehood, saying it would bridge the gap between New Delhi and Jammu and Kashmir.

Abdullah said while statehood could not be restored in the first year of his government, he reserved hope that it could happen in the second year.

"When the statehood is restored, definitely the gulf (between New Delhi and J-K) will be bridged," Abdullah told reporters in Anantnag district in south Kashmir.

"Our business rules are nowhere, our advocate general is nowhere, there are many institutions on which the elected government should have its control, but we have not got that control. So, in such a situation, some distance will remain.

Earlier, while talking to reporters in the neighbouring Kulgam district, Abdullah said the restoration of J-K's statehood would give more powers to the elected government and enable it to fulfil the promises made to the people during last year's assembly elections.

"Only the Centre and the BJP can state the reasons for keeping Jammu and Kashmir without statehood. But, we will not stop trying," he added.

The chief minister said his government it stands on the promises made to the people, asserting that it wants do more for them.

"I have said this since the first day that you should not judge us for a week, a month, six months or a year. We have kept the agenda for five years before the people. After five years, we will place our record in front of the people and they will decide over that," he said.

When asked about the bypolls in Budgam and Nagrota assembly constituencies, Abdullah said his party, the National Conference will contest one seat and let its ally, the Congress, decide if it wants to contest the other seat.

"NC will contest from Budgam, and for Nagrota, we have told the Congress that we are ready to support them if they want to contest. The Congress has sought permission for it from its high command, and if the Congress gets a nod, then a Congress candidate will submit his nomination from Nagrota and the NC will try everything to make him successful," he said.

Asked about PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti's conditions that the government support her party MLA's private member bills in exchange for backing the NC in the Rajya Sabha polls, Abdullah said it is the Speaker who decides which bill can be brought for discussion in the assembly.

"My government will not become a hurdle in the way of any such bill that benefits the people. But neither I nor any other member of the assembly can dictate to the speaker which bill to bring and which not. There is a procedure to bring a bill. Whichever bill is good, we will surely support those," he said.

Abdullah said his party MLA Tanvir Sadiq has also come up with a bill on the issue of land grant, and he does not know whether that would also come up in the House or not.

"I do not know whether Sadiq's bill will come up in the House or not, and similarly, there is a procedure for the PDP bill as well. But, if it is brought up, then my government will not be a hurdle," the chief minister said.

On the revival of the bi-annual practice of Darbar Move -- the shifting of offices between winter capital Jammu and summer capital Srinagar -- the chief minister said the promise made to the people has been fulfilled.

"When the cabinet met about three weeks back, the decision was taken, and it was sent to the LG. When the LG signed the file, we issued the order. It is after 2021 that Jammu and Srinagar are being linked through the Darbar Move again," he said, adding that it was a promise to the people of J-K.

Referring to another promise of streamlining the reservation system, Abdullah said a cabinet sub-committee tasked with examining the issue of reservation has submitted its report, which has been accepted by the cabinet.

"Now, the department will prepare a cabinet memo, which will be approved by circulation and then sent to the LG. That was one of our promises with the people," he added.

Asked about any relief measures for the fruit industry that incurred losses recently, the CM said discussions were on with the Centre for a special package for the affected.

"Wherever crops have suffered losses, be it horticulture or agriculture, an assessment has been done and discussions are on with the Centre for giving a special package similar to other states to provide compensation to the affected people, he said.

Asked about revoking FIRs against people for violations during the Covid pandemic, the chief minister said police and law and order were not with the UT government yet. "When we get those powers, then surely we will fulfil the other promises as well," he added. PTI SSB SKY SKY