Omar reviews Eid preparations in Srinagar

Srinagar, Aug 28 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah Thursday reviewed the preparations for the upcoming Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi. It will be celebrated in the third month of the Islamic lunar calendar.

In a meeting at Hazratbal Shrine, the chief minister called the occasion as one of the most important events in the Muslim religious calendar, and called for pulling all stops, down to traffic management, to ensure a smooth celebration.

Abdullah called for proper parking arrangements, adherence to designated traffic routes, shuttle services, and strict regulation of fare for devotees.

"People must not face any inconvenience in reaching the holy Hazratbal shrine. Transport should be managed in a manner that ensures safety, comfort, and it should be available easily and frequently," he said.

Abdullah said police, both male and female, must be visible to instill a sense of safety among the devotees. Deployment of female police must be ensured in sensitive places, he stressed.

The National Conference leader also instructed uninterrupted water and power supply, and keeping generators, ambulances, fire tenders, and health clinics on standby to meet any contingency.

He said NGOs and voluntary groups providing food, water, and other services must set up their camps in designated areas to avoid congestion and obstruction in movement.

Similar measures were asked to be followed at other major shrines across Srinagar, including Aasar-i-Sharief Hazratbal, Jenab Sahib Soura, and Aasar-i-Sharief Kalashpora.

Earlier, the Srinagar deputy commissioner and senior superintendent of police briefed Abdullah about the Eid preparations, including the arrangements for electricity, health services, medicines, paramedics, mobile sanitation units, and parking.

Abdullah also visited the Hazratbal Shrine, which houses the Holy Relic of Prophet Mohammad, and took stock of the arrangements there.