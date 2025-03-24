Omar says Rs 144 cr disbursed among people for border fencing compensation

Jammu, Mar 24 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday observed that border dwellers face numerous challenges and said his government will convene a meeting of MLAs from border areas in April to address the issues faced by them.

He also said that over Rs 144 crore have been disbursed to farmers, whose lands were affected by fencing along the International Border (IB).

Responding to supplementary questions from various MLAs representing different parties regarding concerns raised by border residents, Abdullah told the House, "This is a humanitarian issue. Border residents face numerous challenges." He added that following the conclusion of the session in April, a meeting with all border area MLAs will be held.

"I will convene a meeting with all MLAs representing border areas along with officials. The government will take whatever steps are necessary," he said.

Several BJP members, including Vijay Kumar, Surjit Singh Salathia, Devinder Kumar Manyal, and CPIM member M Y Tarigami, raised issues related to land compensation, agricultural activities by locals before fencing, and poor conditions of border hamlets.

A heated exchange of words also took place between Tarigami and BJP MLA Balwant Manokita, who alleged there is no border area in the constituency of the member, who is asking questions about a border areas of Jammu.

Tarigami countered him by saying he can raise question about any area and Jammu does not belong to him alone.

The chief minister said Rs 155.08 crore has been allocated as compensation, out of which Rs 144.12 crore has already been disbursed to landowners, with the remaining amount pending title verification.

"We are not sitting on funds. Rs 11 crore remain unspent in the disbursement process. We will instruct the department to expedite the disbursement efforts on fast track," he assured.

He said the border issue is not just one MLA's concern but is a broader concern for people living in border areas, whether in Jammu or the Kashmir Valley.

Earlier, responding to a question from Hiranagar MLA Vijay Kumar during the Question Hour, Minister for Revenue Sakina Itoo informed that the BSF has acquired 13,415 kanals of land across 113 villages in Jammu, Samba, and Kathua districts of Jammu division for border fencing along the Indo-Pak border.

She said the BSF has laid fencing along a 135-feet wide strip in these border districts.