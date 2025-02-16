Omar should refrain from endorsing Centre's abrogation of Articles 370, 35A: Mehbooba

Srinagar, Feb 16 (PTI) Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday asked Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to refrain from endorsing the Centre's abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A in the formulation of business rules for the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly.

The former chief minister warned that such a move would legitimise the "illegal and unconstitutional" actions taken by the BJP-led central government to abrogate Articles 370 and 35A.

In a strongly worded statement, the PDP president said despite the Supreme Court's ruling in favour of the Centre's decision, several legal experts believe that Article 370 cannot be abrogated by any authority, including Parliament.

"While the BJP may not restore these rights, it is likely that India, as a nation, will have to do so sooner or later. Any endorsement by the J&K government would weaken this claim and diminish the state's position. We have to keep the argument and narrative alive," she said.

Mufti also reminded the BJP-led Union government of the understanding it showed during the peak of unrest in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Thousands of FIRs of stone pelters were quashed and Ramazan ceasefire was declared. A high-powered delegation was sent to engage with the people of J&K, including separatists, who unfortunately declined the offer," she said.

"At the time, separatists believed that stone-pelting, burning schools and hospitals, and attacking army camps and police stations would resolve the Kashmir issue. However, things only worsened,” she added.

The PDP president urged the BJP to come down from its “high horse” and acknowledge that the situation in Jammu and Kashmir is not as normal as it appears.

"The façade of normalcy has been created by the force of agencies and the imposition of draconian laws such as the Public Safety Act and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

"But this will not last forever. The government must reconsider its approach, reach out to the people, and build on the confidence-building measures initiated during my tenure," she said.

Mufti also stressed the need to reopen key trade routes, such as Uri-Muzaffarabad and Poonch-Rawalakot, to boost the region’s economy.

"As Jammu is increasingly sidelined, the Jammu-Sialkot route should also be revived to provide a market for Jammu's products," she said and urged the government to take inspiration from her vision document and the Agenda of Alliance, which underlined dialogue and economic development.

The PDP president claimed that little had changed even after Jammu and Kashmir elected a government in October last year.

"What’s the difference between LG rule and the NC government? The same crackdowns, property attachments, and persecution of the Jamaat-e-Islami continue. Employees are still being terminated, youth are arrested under UAPA, and the misuse of PSA remains unchecked. Kashmiri youth continue to languish in jails outside J&K with no relief," she said.

"Unemployment has skyrocketed, plunging youth into despair. Bureaucratic hurdles have made everyday life miserable. The Reorganization Act is being solidified, further eroding J&K's autonomy," she added.

She also criticised the government's misplaced priorities, such as opposing the ban on alcohol while ignoring critical issues like the dilution of the resolution on Article 370 and the hollow promise of statehood. PTI MIJ SKL RHL RHL