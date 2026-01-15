Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday said he spoke to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar about the evolving situation in Iran and was assured that all necessary steps are being taken to safeguard the interests of students from the union territory caught in the turmoil there.

India on Wednesday asked all its nationals residing in Iran to leave by available means and avoid any travel to the country as tensions mounted over possible military intervention by the US over Tehran's crackdown on nationwide protests that killed over 2,500 people.

Abdullah, in a post on his personal X handle, said he spoke to Jaishankar.

"Just spoke to EAM @DrSJaishankar ji about the evolving situation in Iran. He shared his assessment of the ground situation & the plans that the External Affairs Ministry is working on," he said.

"I'm grateful for his assurance that all steps will be taken to safeguard the interests & lives of students & other people from J&K who are in Iran now," Abdullah added.

The parents of Kashmiri students studying in Iran have appealed to the Centre to bring their children back amid the ongoing tensions.

Scores of parents also gathered at the Press Enclave here, urging the government to intervene.

According to estimates, a little over 10,000 Indians, including students, are currently living in Iran.

The Indian embassy in Tehran has urged all Indians, including students, pilgrims, business persons and tourists, to leave Iran by available means of transport, including commercial It also urged the Indian nationals to have their travel and immigration documents, including passports, readily available. Indians living in Iran on resident visas were also advised to register with the embassy.

The overall situation in Iran in the last few days has deteriorated dramatically as the death toll from the nationwide protests has increased to over 2,500, according to US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA).