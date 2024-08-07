Omar targets BJP over Article 370 abrogation, says holding assembly polls no favour to people

Kathua/Jammu, Aug 7 (PTI) National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah on Wednesday attacked the BJP over its claims of a "new and prosperous" Jammu and Kashmir following the abrogation of Article 370 and alleged that the situation on the ground was the complete opposite.

"I am compelled to ask what the people (of the Union Territory) have got in the past five years," he said.

Addressing a rally at Nagri in Kathua district, Abdullah said holding assembly elections before the September 30 deadline set by the Supreme Court was no favour of the BJP-led Centre.

"They are speaking about 'naya (new)' and 'khushhal (prosperous)' Jammu and Kashmir (post Article 370 abrogation) but the situation on the ground is completely opposite and that is why they could not hold assembly elections till date because of the fear of defeat," said Abdullah, a former chief minister of the erstwhile state.

Referring to Union minister G Kishan Reddy's statement that the assembly elections would be held in September, he said, "If they are talking about elections today, they are not doing any favour to us." "It was the Supreme Court, which set a deadline of September 30 for holding assembly elections while delivering its judgment on the Article 370 abrogation, otherwise they would have delayed it again on some pretext. Lt Governor (Manoj Sinha) also talked about holding the elections and we are eagerly waiting for the polls," he said.

Abdullah said there was no doubt about the sounding of the election bugle though earlier "we were concerned whether the polls will be held or not".

"After 2018 (when the PDP-BJP government collapsed), there has been no popular government in Jammu and Kashmir, which witnessed a major change in 2019," he said.

The Centre on August 5, 2019, revoked Article 370 of the Constitution that provided special status to Jammu and Kashmir. It also bifurcated the erstwhile state into two Union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

Abdullah said the BJP made a lot of promises while making the constitutional changes but nothing could be found on the ground five years down the line.

"They talked about industrialisation, generating employment and improving our lives by ending terrorism. Today, given the situation, we are compelled to ask what have we achieved in five years?" he said.

No major projects or industries have been set up, inflation is at its peak and unemployment is the highest in the country while terrorism has spread to the peaceful Jammu region, Abdullah alleged.

"At that time, it was said the abrogation of Article 370 would open the doors of development with new factories coming up to accommodate our youngsters. From Kathua to Samba to Bari Brahmana (in Jammu region), one is only seeing those factories and industrial units that were already there," the National Conference leader said.

He said the BJP had claimed the abrogation of Article 370 was necessary to save Jammu and Kashmir from Pakistani guns and conspiracy.

"Today, I am speaking with authority that Kathua is not the way we left it in 2014 as there are frequent encounters and attacks and our brave security forces are sacrificing their lives. The situation is no different in Pir Panjal, Chenab Valley, Jammu and Udhampur and other parts of the Jammu region," he said.

Continuing his attack on the BJP, Abdullah said the administration was driving people out from their lands, granted to them by the National Conference government headed by party founder Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah under a land-to-tiller scheme.

Jammu and Kashmir was the only place in the country where Dalits moved around with their heads held high and it was possible for them to get rights over land, Abdullah claimed.

"This is a place where you can see a Dalit riding a horse to get his bride and no power can bring him down and force him to walk," he said.

Referring to the general elections, Abdullah said the Lok Sabha poll results showed that the National Conference was going to form the government in Jammu and Kashmir.

"We did not contest from Udhampur and Jammu and also lost our seat from Baramulla but, despite all this, the National Conference got the highest number of assembly seats," he said. "We do not want a government where we have to take support from anyone else." Abdullah also advised leaders to work hard for strengthening the party in Kathua district.