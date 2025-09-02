Omar thanks Delhi CM for offering support for flood-hit in J-K

Srinagar, Sep 2 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday expressed gratitude to his Delhi counterpart Rekha Gupta for offering support for the flood victims in the Union territory.

The Delhi chief minister called Abdullah and offered support from her government for the flood affected in J-K.

"Chief Minister thanked Hon'ble Chief Minister of Delhi, @gupta_rekha Ji, for her call expressing solidarity with the flood victims of J&K and for extending her generous offer of support from the Delhi Government," the J-K CM's office said on X.

Abdullah said such gestures of cooperation and goodwill strengthen our resolve in these difficult times.

Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed an unprecedented monsoon onslaught with more than 130 people killed and 33 missing in cloudbursts, landslides and flash floods in Kishtwar, Kathua, Reasi and Ramban districts since August 14.

The dead include 34 pilgrims who were hit by a landslide en route to the Vaishno Devi shrine on August 26.

Record rainfall on August 26-27 caused flash floods in low-lying areas in Jammu and other plains, causing heavy damage to infrastructure. PTI SSB DV DV