Omar thanks Delhi, Haryana CMs for flood relief support

Srinagar, Sep 2 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday expressed gratitude to the chief ministers of Haryana and Delhi for extending support to the Union Territory's flood relief efforts.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini contributed Rs 5 crore towards the relief fund, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta called Abdullah to offer her government's support for the flood-affected Union territory.

"Chief Minister expressed gratitude to the Haryana Government @NayabSainiBJP for contributing Rs 5 Cr. to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund," according to a post shared by the official X account of the Jammu and Kashmir chief minister.

Abdullah said this generous support will strengthen ongoing relief and rehabilitation efforts.

Earlier in the day, Abdullah expressed gratitude to Gupta for offering support for the flood victims.

"Chief Minister thanked Hon'ble Chief Minister of Delhi, @gupta_rekha Ji, for her call expressing solidarity with the flood victims of J&K and for extending her generous offer of support from the Delhi Government," the J-K CM's office said on X.

Abdullah said, "Such gestures of cooperation and goodwill strengthen our resolve in these difficult times." Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed an unprecedented monsoon onslaught with more than 130 people killed and 33 missing in cloudbursts, landslides and flash floods in Kishtwar, Kathua, Reasi and Ramban districts since August 14.

The dead include 34 pilgrims who were hit by a landslide en route to the Vaishno Devi shrine on August 26.

Record rainfall on August 26-27 caused flash floods in low-lying areas in Jammu and other plains, causing heavy damage to infrastructure. PTI SSB RHL