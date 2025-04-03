Upset over JKAS officers' transfer by LG, Omar Abdullah calls meeting of MLAs

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah will chair an important meeting of legislators of the ruling National Conference and alliance partners here on Friday.

While the agenda of the meeting has not been stated, sources in the National Conference said the ruling alliance is not happy with the transfer of some Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service officers (JKAS) ordered by the Lieutenant Governor.

In a letter to the ruling party legislators, National Conference chief whip Mubarik Gul said Abdullah will chair the meeting at the residence of Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary here.

"Keeping in view the importance of the meeting, all honourable members are requested to kindly make it convenient to attend the meeting", Gul said in the letter.

In a major administrative rejig, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has ordered the transfer and posting of 48 JKAS officers.

As Jammu and Kashmir is a union territory since 2019, there is power sharing structure in place between the elected government and the LG, nominated by the Centre.

While the LG has the powers to transfer IAS officers, the power of postings and transfers in respect of the JKAS officers rest with the elected government.