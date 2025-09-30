Omar trying to revive divisive politics over statehood despite Centre's word on restoration: BJP

Srinagar, Sep 30 (PTI) The BJP's Jammu and Kashmir unit on Tuesday hit out at Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, accusing him of trying to revive divisive politics over the statehood issue, and asserted that the National Conference can no longer provoke people by raising hollow slogans and outdated narratives.

The opposition party said the country's leadership has given its word on the restoration of statehood to J-K, and it will be fulfilled at the right time.

This came after Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's remarks in Ganderbal on Monday, where he said that the people of Jammu and Kashmir have been patient with their demand for the restoration of statehood but it should not be taken advantage of.

"Jammu and Kashmir is neither Bangladesh nor Nepal and cannot be provoked on the basis of hollow slogans and outdated narratives," BJP leader Altaf Thakur said in a statement.

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have already made it clear that Jammu and Kashmir will get back its statehood.

"Therefore, there is no scope for politics over the issue. When the country's leadership has given its word, it will be fulfilled at the right time. The BJP does not indulge in lies and falsehoods like the NC. We make promises that we can and do deliver," he added.

Thakur accused the National Conference leadership of exploiting the sentiments of the people since 1947 by raising false slogans of plebiscite and autonomy, while never delivering anything concrete on the ground. "The NC has built its entire politics on deception and betrayal. For decades they fooled the people with fake promises, pocketed power, and abandoned the common Kashmiri in times of need. That politics of deceit is over now," he said.

The BJP leader accused Abdullah of "trying to revive divisive politics at a time when peace, development, and progress are shaping the new Jammu and Kashmir under Modi's leadership".

"People have rejected NC's politics of provocation. Kashmir today aspires for jobs, infrastructure, education, healthcare, and tourism growth, not for empty slogans of restoration of statehood, which stands promised already," Thakur said.

He said nobody will be allowed to destabilise the peaceful situation in Kashmir, irrespective of how influential the person might be. "Whosoever tries to vitiate the peaceful atmosphere in Kashmir will be dealt with strongly as per the law," Thakur said.