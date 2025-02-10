Omar under fire for hosting lunch for friends in Delhi

New Delhi: After alleged torture by police over his suspected links with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district, a lunch hosted by Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah and his rumoured partner Nidhi Razdan in Delhi on Sunday drew a flak from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The couple had hosted the lunch at the Kashmir House in the national capital. The duo had earlier hosted a lunch for mediapersons at the same venue.

PDP leader Iltija Mufti took to X to attack Omar Abdullah over the alleged human rights violations in Jammu and Kashmir. Mufti also claimed that she has been detained by the Jammu and Kashmir police to stop her from addressing a news conference on the issue.

"Detained at Circuit House Jammu now. All this because @JmuKmrPolice wanted me to cancel my press conference scheduled for 4 pm. This is Naya Kashmir and the true face of it. The elected government is too busy hosting a lunch in Delhi to care about victims of human rights violations," she posted on X.

Detained at Circuit House Jammu now. All this because @JmuKmrPolice wanted me to cancel my press conference scheduled for 4 pm. This is Naya Kashmir and the true face of it. The elected government is too busy hosting a lunch in Delhi to care about victims of human rights… pic.twitter.com/jdA3FHtuyg — Iltija Mufti (@IltijaMufti_) February 9, 2025

Mufti had earlier met the family of youth who died by suicide after alleged torture by police over his suspected links with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district.

Makhan Din (25), a Gujjar youth from Billawar area of Kathua, ended his life by consuming insecticide at his home on Tuesday evening and recorded the act on a video claiming innocence. He denied any connection with terrorists, prompting separate probes by the police and the local administration.

Mufti has demanded a judicial probe into the matter.

The invitation for the lunch by Nidhi and Omar's was widely circulated on social media.