Omar visits Hazratbal shrine ahead of his swearing in

Srinagar, Oct 16 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir chief minister-designate Omar Abdullah on Wednesday paid obeisance at the Hazratbal shrine here ahead of his swearing-in, and prayed for the peace and prosperity of the union territory.

Abdullah, who is being sworn in as the first chief minister of the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir visited the shrine, which houses the holy relic of Prophet Mohammad, on the banks of the famous Dal Lake here.

Locals welcomed the chief minister designate and showered toffees on him.

The NC vice president also interacted with the people.

"JKNC VP & Chief Minister Designate @OmarAbdullah visited the revered Hazratbal Shrine ahead of the oath taking ceremony today. He prayed for the peace & prosperity of Jammu & Kashmir," the NC said on X.

Earlier in the day, Abdullah visited the mausoleum of his grandfather Sheikh Abdullah and grandmother nearby the shrine, and offered 'Fatiha khawani' (special prayers) there ahead of the swearing-in-ceremony.

J-K LG Manoj Sinha will administer oath of office and secrecy to Abdullah at the Sher -i-Kashmir International Conference Centre in a short while. PTI SSB DV DV