Omar visits house of doctor killed in terror attack

Srinagar, Oct 22 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday visited the house of Dr Shahnawaz Dar, who was killed in a terror attack in Ganderbal, and announced a government job to a family member.

The CM also announced the state will bear all expenses related to the civil services education and training of the doctor's son, who wants to become an officer.

Abdullah visited Naidgam village of Budgam to offer his condolences to the family of Dr Dar.

"The void caused by the death of Dr Sahab cannot be filled, but we will do everything in our power to support you," he said.

"We are here to let you know that you are not alone in this moment of grief," he added.

Abdullah directed the Budgam Deputy Commissioner to "immediately" initiate the process of providing a government job to a family member under SRO-43, as well as relief and rehabilitation under other schemes.

"Whatever the costs, for training, coaching, or anything else, will be borne by us. We will make him an officer at any cost," Abdullah said about the doctor's son.

The doctor and six labourers were gunned down by terrorists at a tunnel-construction site on the Srinagar-Leh National Highway Sunday evening.

Dr Dar was posted at the tunnel construction site by APCO Infratech, a company he was working for. PTI SSB VN VN VN