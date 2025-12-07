Omar’s 'INDIA on life support' remark: Constituents call for introspection, BJP says bloc 'dead'

New Delhi, Dec 7 (PTI) A day after Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said the INDIA bloc is currently "on life support", several other constituents raised concerns over the issue of lack of coordination in the alliance and called for an introspection.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Communist Party of India (CPI) were among those who stressed on the need for reenergising the opposition alliance.

RJD leader Manoj Jha called the Abdullah's remarks a "rushed comment", while PDP MLA Waheed-ur-Rehman accused the National Conference of using INDIA bloc for votes and "supporting NDA government's narrative" outside J&K.

Meanwhile, the BJP and its allies targeted the Opposition over Abdullah's remarks. BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain said the INDIA bloc is "already dead".

D Raja, general secretary of CPI, a INDIA bloc member, appealed to all parties of the alliance to do an introspection.

"When the secular democratic parties came together to form INDIA bloc, the whole objective was to save India and defeat the BJP... Now what is happening, why is INDIA bloc not functioning with the expected coordination and coherence," Raja said.

He said no meeting of the bloc has been called after the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

"As of now, Mallikarjun Kharge, the Congress chief, is the chairperson of the INDIA bloc. But no meetings are being called, and there is a lack of coordination. The CPI is appealing to all parties in the bloc to do introspection. We need to see what lessons we draw from the Haryana, Maharashtra, and Bihar elections," Raja told PTI Videos.

He added that the INDIA bloc is not functioning as per its objectives.

The Congress has so far refrained from making a comment on Abdullah's remarks.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi also pointed out that no major meeting has taken place after the Lok Sabha polls.

"As for the INDIA alliance, even before the Bihar elections, Uddhav Thackeray had said that a meeting was necessary, but after the Lok Sabha elections, no major meeting of the full alliance has taken place," she said.

"So whether it is Bihar or Kashmir, these concerns are being raised from different places. At some level, all parties in the INDIA alliance, especially those leading it and the Congress being the national party will have to rethink, re-energise, and figure out how to come together again, just as we built momentum during the Lok Sabha elections," she said.

Chaturvedi said issues like late finalisation of seat sharing and candidates, lack of common agenda, friendly fights are among the factors that cost the alliance in states like Maharashtra and Bihar.

RJD's Manoj Jha called the Abdullah's remark a "rushed comment" and said "sarcastic remarks" won't help.

"When there are slightly adverse circumstances, for whatever reason, some people rush to make quick comments. One should refrain from that. Everything is in the hands of the public," Jha told PTI Videos.

"If it (INDIA bloc) is on life support, they are also a part of it. What efforts are they making to revive the organs? This is not just an issue of one political party. All political parties that are part of it share the responsibility," he said.

Samajwadi Party MP Rajeev Rai said he does not agree with Abdullah.

"I don't agree with that. Yes, defeats can make people feel unsettled, but that is exactly what the BJP wants. Those who are fighting the BJP and these fascist forces should not fall into this trap. Wins and losses are part of politics," he said.

"If we want to think about the country, the Constitution, and all its people, and if the goal is to defeat fascist forces, then there is no need to be disheartened," he said.

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader Parra slammed Abdullah's National Conference, stating that "Omar Abdullah used the INDIA bloc and PAGD in elections. When they need votes they use the INDIA alliance and PAGD, but when he goes outside the state, he supports the narrative of the NDA government and the BJP." Meanwhile, the BJP-led NDA targeted the INDIA bloc parties over Abdullah's remarks.

BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain said the opposition alliance has "already passed away".

"Omar Abdullah doesn't seem to realise that the INDI alliance has already passed away, and even its last rites have been performed," Hussain said. "The INDI alliance effectively ended right after the Lok Sabha elections." "Leaders from the Congress, NCP-SP, and several other parties have already acknowledged this. Maybe Omar Abdullah was busy and didn't notice it; perhaps he simply didn't offer his condolences to the INDI alliance but he should do that," he said.

JD(U) leader Neeraj Kumar said the opposition should "accept the truth".

"Omar has expressed his opinion. The INDI alliance is on a ventilator now," he said.

BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari said it shows the INDIA bloc parties are speaking against the Congress' leadership.

"This is a slap on the leadership of Rahul Gandhi within the INDI alliance. Whether it is Omar Abdullah or Hemant Soren, all believe that after Rahul Gandhi has lost 95 elections, the Congress has become a parasitic party," Bhandari said.

Speaking at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit here on Saturday, Abdullah said the INDIA bloc is currently "on life support" and risks being wheeled into the "ICU" due to infighting and a failure to match the BJP's round-the-clock election machine.

He detailed the "organisational and strategic failures" of the opposition bloc, contrasting its approach with the BJP's "unparalleled" work ethic.