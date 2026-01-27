Omission of Ambedkar's name row: Mahajan should tender written apology, says Forest dept staffer

Nashik, Jan 27 (PTI) Forest department staffer Madhvi Jadhav has demanded a written apology from Maharashtra minister and BJP leader Girish Mahajan after he failed to mention Dr B R Ambedkar’s name in his Republic Day speech.

Jadhav had raised an objection while the water resources minister was delivering speech at an official function in Nashik on Monday.

Even though Mahajan clarified that the omission of the reference to B R Ambedkar was unintentional and apologised, Jadhav insisted that he submit the same in writing.

"It's Girish Mahajan's good fortune and my bad luck that the Atrocity Act does not apply in this case," Jadhav said on Tuesday.

Dismissing Mahajan's argument of inadvertent omission, Jadhav said the minister mentioned the names of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Sambhaji Maharaj but conveniently skipped a reference to the Father of the Constitution.

"Mahajan should tender a written apology to all followers of Babasaheb Ambedkar," she added.

Following the incident, Jadhav submitted an application to the Sarkarwada police in Nashik seeking registration of a case against Mahajan under the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The incident sparked strong reactions from opposition parties.

Meanwhile, Mahajan on Tuesday expressed regret for not mentioning B R Ambedkar in his speech.

"There are no two views; anyone can make any demand. I clarified yesterday also. After my speech, I came to know about the chaos. I don't have any motive to hurt anyone's feelings. I have utter respect for Bharat Ratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. I apologise for the incident," he added. PTI COR NSK