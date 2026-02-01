On 50th Raising Day, Rajnath praises Coast Guard's role during Operation Sindoor

New Delhi, Feb 1 (PTI) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday praised the role of the Indian Coast Guard during last year’s Operation Sindoor, saying the maritime force had forward deployed its strategic assets, and maintained a “high alert” in the coastal and creek areas.

Addressing an event to mark the Indian Coast Guard’s (ICG) 50th Raising Day, Singh also said that in the past five decades, the ICG has emerged as an "important pillar" of India's strategic apparatus.

Raised on February 1, 1977, the ICG was envisioned to address emerging maritime challenges and safeguard India's expanding marine interests.

In his address, Singh enumerated the various key roles played by the ICG, from patrolling the seas to ensuring maritime security, and from saving lives to responding to natural disasters.

“Besides, your big achievement is also what you did during Operation Sindoor, which was effected under an environment of heightened maritime sensitivity,” he said.

The defence minister said that the ICG, under a "fast and firm response”, forward deployed its strategic assets, increased vigilance on the Western Coast, and maintained a high alert in the coastal and creek areas.

Operation Sindoor reestablished the role of the ICG as a frontline force, and for inter-services coordination, in India's multi-layer national security system, Singh said.

Minister of State for Defence, Sanjay Seth, Defence Secretary R K Singh, Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi and Director General, ICG, Paramesh Sivamani, were present at the event hosted at the Bharat Mandapam here.

A commemorative stamp was also released on the occasion.

Established in 1977 with just seven surface platforms, the ICG has evolved into a formidable maritime force comprising 155 ships and 80 aircraft, officials said. PTI KND ARI