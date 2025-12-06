Mumbai, Dec 6 (PTI) Thousands of followers of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar converged at his memorial in Mumbai's Dadar area on Saturday to pay tributes to the social reformer on his death anniversary, observed as 'Mahaparinirvan Din'.

Maharashtra Governor Acharya Devvrat, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray were among those who paid tributes to Ambedkar at 'Chaityabhoomi' in Shivaji Park.

The Governor said Ambedkar gave the country a Constitution which ensured equal rights to all people.

Speaking at a tribute event organised at 'Chaityabhoomi' on the occasion of the 69th Mahaparinirvan Din of Dr Ambedkar, Devvrat said great personalities strengthen movements of social justice and live forever through their thoughts and work.

"Despite adversities, Babasaheb believed education to be the most powerful weapon to change the future of a family, society and a country. The Constitution united people from different communities and ensured equal rights to all," he said.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said Ambedkar laid the foundation for the nation's progress and due to his far-sighted vision, India has emerged as the world's fourth largest economy and is poised to reach the third rank soon.

Fadnavis underlined Ambedkar's role in India's energy security, stating that the adoption of a national power grid concept enabled the country's path toward energy self-reliance.

"The Constitution ensured a strong democratic base and safeguarded the rights of common citizens," he said, adding the state government is committed to completing developmental works at the 'Chaityabhoomi' memorial.

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said Ambedkar's struggle was for establishing equality, liberty, justice and fraternity.

"The guiding principle of "Educate, Organise and Agitate" continues to inspire social transformation," he said.

The Governor, Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister, along with several ministers, MPs, MLAs and dignitaries, paid floral tributes at the memorial. Dignitaries also visited a photo exhibition organised by the BMC.

A helicopter showered flower petals over 'Chaityabhoomi' and copies of the Constitution were presented to the attendees.

Every year, thousands of people from across the state converge at 'Chaityabhoomi' on December 6. Ambedkar died on this day in 1956.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has set up temporary sheds, mobile toilets, drinking water and medical stalls at the Shivaji Park, in view of the huge rush of Ambedkar's followers.

In a post on X, Prime Minister Narendra Modi recalled Ambedkar’s ‘visionary’ leadership.

“Remembering Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar on Mahaparinirvan Diwas. His visionary leadership and unwavering commitment to justice, equality and constitutionalism continue to guide our national journey. He inspired generations to uphold human dignity and strengthen democratic values.

"May his ideals keep lighting our path as we work towards building a Viksit Bharat," Modi said in his message.