On anniversary of LJP's split, Chirag Paswan swears its MPs to lifelong dedication to party

New Delhi, Jun 13 (PTI) Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) president and Union minister Chirag Paswan on Thursday swore its members, including newly-elected MPs, to lifelong dedication to the party, recalling the split in its ranks on this day in 2021 that had brought uncertainty to his political future.

Paswan chose the third anniversary of his party's split, spearheaded by his uncle and then MP Pashupati Kumar Paras, to call a meeting of its parliamentarians and members as they took the oath of loyalty.

The members pledged that they would remain dedicated for life to the party, spread its ideology and work for the progress of the Dalits, backwards, minorities and the poor.

Paswan lauded the party's rise amid a gloom of adversity after four of its MPs had deserted him and noted that it won all five seats it contested in the recent polls.

The split was not only in the party but also in his family, he said in a swipe at his uncle and former Union minister, adding that Paras did not his doors to meet him when he learnt of the upheaval.

While allies BJP and the JD(U) suffered a loss in their tallies in the polls, the LJP won all its five seats in Bihar. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made Paswan a minister in his Cabinet. Incidentally, he has been allocated the same portfolio -- food processing industries -- that Paras had in the preceding government.

During the Lok Sabha polls, the BJP picked Paswan, who has successfully reclaimed his father Ram Vilas Paswan's support base, as its ally, ignoring the claims of Paras. PTI KR KR NSD NSD