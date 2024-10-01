On Assam Police Day, CM recalls contribution of police

Guwahati, Oct 1 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday paid his gratitude to personnel of the state police force on the occasion of Assam Police Day for their role in maintaining peace and stability.

He also recalled the contributions of those who were killed in the line of duty over the years.

“On Assam Police Day, I salute the brave men and women of @assampolice who dedicate themselves to the service of Aai Asomi each day and ensure safety of the people," Sarma posted on X.

He said the police force's role in maintaining peace and stability is immense and "they are the anchors of our dream for a Viksit Assam".

"On this special occasion, I also pay my tributes to the fallen heroes of the force, who made the supreme sacrifice for their motherland," the chief minister added. PTI SSG SSG RG