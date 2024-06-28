On budget day, dairy farmers protest near Vidhan Bhavan; seek Rs 34 per litre for hybrid cow milk

Mumbai, Jun 28 (PTI) Dairy farmers protested on Friday near the legislature complex in south Mumbai seeking a rate of Rs 34 per litre for milk from hybrid cows.

Fifteen of the protesters, who poured milk on the road near Usha Mehta chowk at around 11am, were detained and then allowed to go home after completion of some legal formalities, the Marine Drive police station official said.

The protest was held on a day when Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who holds the finance portfolio in the state government, presented the budget in the Assembly. PTI DC BNM