On Children’s Day, Odisha govt launches scheme to boost brain development of kids

Bhubaneswar, Nov 14 (PTI) The Odisha government on Tuesday launched a scheme for helping brain development of children in the first 1000 days of their lives through various means including engaging them with toys made by parents.

The programme "Ama Kunipila" (our kids), launched on Children’s Day, was formulated by the Women and Child Development (WCD) department.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said that children are the strength of the country.

"If children are provided with the right education, healthcare and environment from infancy, they can become great citizens" Patnaik said.

The first 1000 days of a child are a period of both tremendous potential and enormous vulnerability as it has a profound impact on a kid’s ability to grow, learn and thrive, the department said in a statement.

"Ama Kunipila" is a campaign to institutionalise home-based care of children less than three years of age through parent-led stimulation programmes for their brain development.

The major components of the programme include sensitising parents and caregivers on the importance of early years, engaging children with low-cost toys made by parents and story-telling, the statement said.

Various IEC (information and education campaign) materials such as kids’ calendars, booklets and toy kits are developed to support and strengthen the "Ama Kunipila" programme activities, an official said. PTI AAM NN