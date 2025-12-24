On Christmas, Goa Archbishop pitches for peace in ‘disturbed’ world

Panaji, Dec 24 (PTI) The Archbishop of Goa and Daman, Filipe Neri Cardinal Ferrao, on Wednesday extended Christmas greetings and expressed hope that the festival would bring peace to a “disturbed world”.

Calling Christmas a celebration of God’s love for humanity, he said in a statement, “The all-powerful God humbled Himself so much that He became part of the very Creation He had brought forth, so as to lift it up and unite it back to Himself.” The high-ranking Christian religious leader said that in today’s world, where power and strength are “glorified”, promoting peace and justice is a “distant dream”.

“The Child at Bethlehem brings to us a clear message that Love, with humility, can create a world of peace, justice and fraternity,” he said.

He also expressed hope that this Christmas would bring peace to the “disturbed world, justice to the oppressed and fraternal love to our families, neighbourhoods and to the needy”.

"Along with our Auxiliary Bishop Simiao Fernandes, I wish the whole Catholic community and all people of goodwill a Joyful and Blessed Christmas. May the Love and Peace of Jesus be with you always," he added.