On Constitution Day, Mamata harps on secular identity of India

Kolkata, Nov 26 (PTI) Underlining the secular identity of India, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said it is a matter of pride that the country is observing the 75th Constitution Day.

Banerjee who was talking to reporters after offering puja at a famed Kali temple at Naihati in North 24 Parganas district, said, "We are together, we are united. And we are secular, none can cause any fissure and division among us." She said, “It is a matter of pride that our Constitution completes 75 years of its journey since adoption and I congratulate all fellow patriotic Indians." The CM also posted on X: "On this Constitution Day, we affirm again that we are proud of our Constitution." "The fundamentals of our Constitution ensure liberty, equality, justice, fraternity, democracy and secularism. We abide by these values and I congratulate all my countrymen for upholding these values.... Happy 75th Constitution Day!" she said.

Banerjee alleged that “undemocratic forces” tried to terrorise people and TMC supporters in the Bhatpara-Jagatdal-Naihati belt after the win of the BJP in Barrackpore Lok Sabha seat in 2019.

She was referring to former MP Arjun Singh, who left the TMC and won from Barrackpore on BJP ticket. He, however, returned to the TMC in 2022 and went back to the saffron party ahead of the Lok Sabha elections this year. Singh, however, failed to win the seat this time.

The TMC supremo said, "As I visited the area (post-2019), abuses were hurled at me. But I stayed back for hours and ensured that we got back the forcibly occupied party offices peacefully. I myself painted some of those offices in our party colour." Banerjee said the TMC MP from Barrackpore Partha Bhowmik will spend Rs 4 crore from his MPLAD fund for improving the infrastructure at state-run Naihati and Bhatpara State General Hospitals and other development works in the region.

The CM, who came to Naihati to offer puja at the popular Maa Kali temple, reverentially called 'Baro Maa', said the local ferry ghat will be named after the deity. PTI SUS NN