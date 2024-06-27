On Day 1 of Maharashtra legislature session, Oppn stages protest over issues of farmers, NEET

Mumbai, Jun 27 (PTI) Opposition members staged a protest on the premises of the Maharashtra Vidhan Bhavan as the monsoon session of the state legislature commenced here on Thursday.

The protesters, belonging to the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) comprising the Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress and NCP (SP), raised slogans against the government over the issues related to farmers and the NEET exam.

Several allegations of irregularities have been made in the medical entrance examination, the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (Undergraduate) or NEET, conducted by the National Testing Agency in May.

Sitting on the state legislature complex's stairs, the opposition members raised slogans holding placards in their hands.

On Wednesday, the opposition alliance boycotted Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's customary tea party on the eve of the session, accusing the government of failing to address issues of the masses.

During the session, being held in Mumbai from June 27 to July 12, the ruling Mahayuti alliance will present the state budget in both Houses of the legislature on June 28. The interim budget was tabled in February ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.