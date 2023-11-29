On Day 2, BMC takes action against 161 establishments for not displaying Marathi signboards

Mumbai, Nov 29 (PTI) The Mumbai civic body on Wednesday took legal action against 161 shops and establishments for not displaying their signboards in the Marathi (Devanagari) script in bold letters in violation of a Supreme Court directive and provisions of the Maharashtra legislation on the issue.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a release that the teams of civic officers from the Shops and Establishments Department inspected 3,575 shops and establishments across the megalopolis and found signboards of 161 shops and establishments violating the apex court directive and rules about Marathi signboards.

On the first day of the drive on Tuesday, the BMC teams had inspected 3,269 shops and establishments, and took action against 176 of them for the violations.

In two days starting Tuesday, the civic administration inspected a total of 6,844 shops and took action against 337 establishments for violating the signboard rule.

The civic body has constituted teams of facilitators in all the 24 civic wards and they have been given powers to take legal action against the violators.

As per Rule 35 and Section 36C of the Maharashtra Shops and Establishments (Regulation of employment and conditions of service) Rules, 2018, and the Maharashtra Shops and Establishments (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Service) (Amendment) Act, 2022, respectively, the signboards of establishments must be in Marathi Devanagari script in bold letters, the BMC has said.

The Supreme Court earlier gave shopkeepers a two-month deadline (which ended on November 25) to install Marathi signboards.

Besides prosecuting the violators, a penalty of Rs 2,000 per day may be imposed on shopkeepers and establishments continuously flouting the rule, a civic official said. PTI KK NP