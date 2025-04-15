On day 2 of Gujarat tour, Jaishankar inaugurates new gymnastic hall, smart classroom

Rajpipla (Gujarat), Apr 15 (PTI) External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, a Rajya Sabha MP from Gujarat, on Tuesday inaugurated a new gymnastic hall upgraded with modern equipment, as well as a smart classroom and an anganwadi built with MPLAD funds in Narmada district.

On the second day of his Gujarat tour, he also visited a Post Office Passport Seva Kendra at Rajpipla town in the tribal-dominated district.

In a post on X, the BJP Member of Parliament commended the centre's effort in providing "smooth and efficient passport services at grassroots level." The Union minister visited Lachras, one of the villages adopted by him in the district, and inaugurated a smart anganwadi (child care centre) and a digital classroom.

"In the age of mobile, smart classrooms make school interesting for students," he told media persons after inaugurating the facility.

Jaishankar noted the Post Office Passport Seva Kendra at Rajpipla has enhanced facilities for local residents.

"When I became a minister six years ago and visited Narmada district for the first time, people demanded a passport centre. I visited there after a long time, and it is working fine with 30-40 appointments a day. Facilitates for passports have increased, and people think I have done something good for them as the External Affairs Minister," he said.

"Visited Post Office Passport Seva Kendra, Rajpipla. Commend their efforts in providing smooth and efficient passport services at grassroots level," the diplomat-turned-politician said in a post.

Jaishankar said he was impressed to see the gymnastics facility with a large hall and special equipment and proper ground for children to learn gymnastics at Chhotubhai Purani Sports Campus at Rajpipla.

"I was told the new equipment have thrilled children. I am confident some of the children will reach international level. It is our responsibility to identify the competency of children and provide opportunity and training for them to manifest their talent. One can see this here," he emphasised.

Jaishankar began his three-day visit to Gujarat on Monday during which he visited various villages adopted by him in different talukas of Narmada district under the Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS).