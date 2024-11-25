On Delhi visit, Goa CM Sawant meets L K Advani

Panaji, Nov 25 (PTI) Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday paid a courtesy visit to BJP veteran L K Advani in New Delhi and lauded his leadership and organisational skills.

Sawant is currently on a visit to the national capital during which he met the 97-year-old BJP leader.

"It was an absolute honor and privilege to meet and seek the blessings of Bharat Ratna Aadarniya Shri @LKAdvaniBJP_Ji, former Deputy Prime Minister of India, at his residence in New Delhi," Sawant said in a post on X on Monday afternoon.

"Advani Ji's exceptional leadership and unparalleled organizational skills have been a guiding light, inspiring countless karyakartas like me to dedicate ourselves to public service and the betterment of our nation. I pray to the Almighty to bless him with good health, happiness, and a long, fulfilling life," the BJP leader added.

During his Delhi visit, Sawant also met Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal.

"During the discussion, we deliberated on key matters concerning the Mormugao Port Trust and explored the process of transferring the ruins of the historic Viceregal Palace to the Department of Archaeology, Government of Goa," the CM said in another post on X.

"This transfer would facilitate the restoration and preservation of this historically significant site, ensuring its protection for future generations," he added. PTI RPS GK