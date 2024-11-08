On demonetisation anniversary, Tejashwi pays 'shraddhanjali' to those who died

Patna, Nov 8 (PTI) RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Friday paid "tributes" to those who had lost their lives "in long queues" outside banks for depositing invalidated notes after demonetisation.

Talking to reporters here, the former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister also sarcastically used the term 'barsi', a ritual held on death anniversaries, while highlighting that it was on this date that old notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 were scrapped by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"I do not know whether you people remember it or not. But today is November 8, a big day. It is the 'barsi' of 'notebandi' (demonetisation)," said Yadav.

"On this day I pay my tributes (shraddhanjali) to those who had lost their lives standing in long queues. Big claims were made.....that black money will be eliminated. The promise proved hollow," he said.

What happened instead was the BJP purchasing land across the country and building swanky party offices on the plots, presumably with black money, he alleged. PTI NAC SBN SBN