On Disaster Awareness Day, Himachal chief secy calls for adopting traditional construction methods

Shimla, Apr 4 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena on Friday called for the adoption of traditional construction techniques historically used in the region to withstand seismic activity.

Saxena inspected a mock drill at the secretariat on the 120th anniversary of the 1905 Kangra earthquake that was observed as Disaster Awareness Day.

One of the most devastating natural calamities in the state's history, an earthquake of 7.8 magnitude in Kangra district on this day in 1905 killed about 20,000 people and destroyed around a lakh houses. Around 53,000 livestock were also killed.

Disaster Awareness Day events were organised to enhance preparedness for potential disasters. Mock drills were conducted at the secretariat and in central and state government offices and institutions, according to a statement.

Saxena also took stock of the firefighting equipment and tested fire-extinguishing procedures at the secretariat. Later, a presentation was held to promote earthquake-resistant building techniques and disaster preparedness strategies.

He said traditional construction methods such as 'dhaajji' walls and 'Kashthkuni' style -- historically used in the region -- must be adopted to withstand seismic activity.

He also lauded the efforts of the State Disaster Management Authority and emphasised the need for continuous awareness campaigns to ensure greater public participation in disaster preparedness.

DC Rana, the director-cum-special secretary for disaster management, said student-centric activities, workshops, awareness sessions and evacuation drills on disaster preparedness were being conducted in institutions, health departments and universities till Saturday.

Disaster preparedness and awareness have also been incorporated into the agenda of gram sabha meetings scheduled for this month.

Panchayats will be encouraged to take proactive steps such as strengthening village drainage systems, preventing encroachments on drainage routes, halting construction in unsafe areas for stabilising hills and slopes, Rana said. PTI BPL SZM SZM