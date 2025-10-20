On Diwali, Dhami meets disaster-affected people in Dehradun

Dehradun, Oct 20 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami met people in Sahastradhara area here which saw heavy rains and cloudbursts last month and assured them that their issues would be resolved.

He visited Majhada and other villages on Diwali and also conducted a field inspection of the ongoing reconstruction work in the affected area.

In Dehradun, heavy rains and cloudbursts caused devastation at seven or eight locations, including Sahastradhara and Maldevta, on September 15 and 16.

Many hotels and restaurants built along the rivers and streams were swept away. Roads and bridges collapsed. Mounds of rubble still dot these spots.

Chief Minister Dhami extended Diwali greetings to people and said, "Diwali is not just a festival of lights, but of compassion and unity. The light of hope and smiles should continue to burn in our lives." Interacting with a large number of people, including women and children, Dhami said alternative housing is being arranged on a priority basis for families whose homes were damaged in the disaster. He assured them of all possible assistance.

Arrangements for payment of rent for affected families currently living in rented accomodation will also be made as per prescribed standards, he said.

Dhami directed officials to expedite the construction of protective walls in the disaster-affected areas and completing other reconstruction work expeditiously. He added that children's education should not be disrupted under any circumstances due to the disaster.

Speaking to reporters later, the chief minsiter said his government's priority is to complete all relief and reconstruction work in the area as soon as possible so that everyone's lives can return to normal. Dhami said he has issued appropriate instructions to officials in this regard. PTI DPT SKY SKY