On Diwali night, 57 fire incidents reported in Gurugram, 8 injured

Gurugram, Nov 1 (PTI) Eight people suffered burn injuries and six vehicles were gutted as 57 fire incidents due to bursting of firecrackers were reported here on Diwali night, officials said on Friday.

There were no reports of loss of life but property worth lakhs of rupees was destroyed in the fires.

Among the injured, five are receiving treatment in civil hospital, while three were referred to Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital, a senior officer said.

While most of the fires were reported from spots with garbage, two houses, a warehouse, a Mother Dairy booth and a salon also reported fires.

In around 30 spots, sparks from firecrackers caused fires in garbage kept nearby, the officer said.

"To control the incidents of arson in time, vehicles were deployed at ten places. There were no casualties in the fire incidents," said Gulshan Kalra, Deputy Director of the fire department.

In Rewari, fire broke out at six places due to from firecrackers on Thursday, including a massive fire at the dumping point at MRF center near BMG Mall. Another massive fire broke out at a shop at Azad Chowk, causing loss of lakhs of rupees, a fire official said. PTI COR SKY SKY