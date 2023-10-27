On-duty Delhi cop hit by car in Connaught Place

New Delhi, Oct 27 (PTI) A Delhi Police constable was hit by a car while he was checking a vehicle at a picket in the Connaught Place area, police said on Friday.

The incident occurred near Chelmsford Club at around 1 am on October 24. Constable Ravi Kumar was taken to RML hospital and discharged after treatment, they said.

Kumar was standing at the barricade when a speeding black colour Mahindra Scorpio rammed into the barricade after hitting him and the other car, police said.

The incident was captured on a CCTV camera where the constable could be seen tossing in the air after being hit by the SUV.

Accused Ram Lakhan was arrested on the spot and his vehicle impounded. A case has been registered, police said. PTI ALK NB