On-duty doctor at Puja Carnival detained by police for wearing protest badge, claim medics

Kolkata, Oct 15 (PTI) An on-duty doctor at the West Bengal government's Durga Puja Carnival was detained by Kolkata Police on Tuesday evening for wearing a badge supporting the protesting junior doctors, medics alleged.

Dr Tapabrata Roy, who was on emergency duty at the Durga Puja Carnival on Red Road as part of Kolkata Municipal Corporation's medical team, has been detained by police and taken to Maidan police station for allegedly wearing a badge with 'Pratiki Anashankari' (observer of symbolic hunger-strike) written on it, they claimed.

When contacted by PTI, a senior officer of Kolkata Police's South Division said he was busy with the Puja Carnival and would check with the police station before commenting on this issue.

An agitating doctor alleged that Roy managed to call them and inform about the incident.

"I asked him to share his live location, but his mobile phone was taken away. We managed to track his GPS and could locate it outside the Maidan police station after which we reached there. Police are not cooperating with us and not giving us the details on charges he has been detained," the doctor told reporters.

Another agitating doctor Kinjal Nanda said, "We protest the detention of the doctor which is completely unethical. People who were part of the 'Droher Carnival' are going to Maidan police station to protest and free him." He said that they would continue protesting outside Maidan police station till the doctor was freed.

Agitating junior doctors launched their 'Droher Carnival' (carnival of protest) from Rani Rashmoni Road in the city's Esplanade area on Tuesday, shortly after the Calcutta High Court set aside prohibitory orders in areas near the Durga Puja Carnival on Red Road.

The rally saw participation of people from all walks of life, who joined the doctors in demanding justice for the murdered medic of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. PTI SCH MNB