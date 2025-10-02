On-duty home guard found hanging near Lucknow airport

Lucknow, Oct 2 (PTI) A home guard on duty was found hanging at his workplace near the Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport in the state capital Thursday morning, police said.

Vikram Singh (35), the deceased, was attached to the commandant's office at the Airport Authority's office, located some distance away from the airport, they said.

"Singh was on night duty. When his colleague arrived to relieve him in the morning, he noticed that the gate of the compound was locked, and there was no response for quite some time," Sarojini Nagar SHO Rajdeo Prajapti told PTI.

"The colleague then went around the compound and peeked inside, only to find Singh hanging from a rope. He informed the local police immediately," the officer said.

The SHO said there were no injury marks on the body or any other signs that would raise suspicion of foul play. However, he added, police are waiting for the autopsy report to ascertain the exact cause of death.

According to police, Singh lived with his wife. The couple did not have any children.

In Uttar Pradesh, home guards are part of a voluntary force that assists the police and the civil administration with law and order maintenance, traffic management, disaster relief, and other emergency duties, usually on an honorarium basis. PTI KIS PRK ARI