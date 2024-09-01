On-duty nurse molested by patient in West Bengal hospital

Bolpur: A nurse at a government hospital in West Bengal's Birbhum district was allegedly molested and verbally abused by a male patient, weeks after the shocking rape-murder of a doctor at RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata.

"A man who came in with high fever late on Saturday night tried to outrage the modesty of an on-duty nurse at Illambazar block hospital. The hospital authorities immediately informed police who arrested him and sent him to Bolpur sub-divisional hospital for treatment," Birbhum Chief Medical Officer of Health (CMOH) Himadri Ari said.

"The patient started abusing me as soon as he arrived," the nurse said, adding, "I ignored and started treating him, but suddenly he touched me inappropriately while I was administering saline." On Sunday, doctors and health staff of the hospital staged a rally demanding round-the-clock security for medics.

A nurse who took part in the rally said, "Despite the R G Kar incident, not much has changed regarding our security."