On-duty senior traffic cop injured after being hit by auto rickshaw; driver held

Thane, Jun 13 (PTI) A senior traffic police official was hospitalised as he suffered serious injuries after being hit by an auto rickshaw in Maharashtra's Thane city while he was performing his duty, leading to the arrest of the accused driver, officials said on Friday.

The incident took place around 10 pm on June 11 when Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Pankaj Shirsath was managing traffic on the Thane-Ghodbunder Road, they said.

"While DCP Shirsath was at work, a speeding auto rickshaw hit him allegedly with the intent to kill. The official suffered serious injuries and was rushed to a hospital at Vartaknagar in the city for immediate treatment," an official said.

The rickshaw driver fled from the scene, but the police soon nabbed and arrested him.

A case was registered against the accused under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Motor Vehicles Act, the spokesperson of Thane police said, adding that a probe was underway. PTI COR NP