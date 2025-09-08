On duty traffic cop injured after being hit by car in Delhi's Najafgarh

New Delhi, Sep 8 (PTI) A traffic policeman was injured after being hit by a car in sourthwest Delhi's Najafgarh area while he was on duty, an official said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday near Sai Baba Mandir in Najafgarh around 6.55 pm when ASI Umed Singh, posted at Najafgarh traffic circle, was diverting vehicles on Urban Extension Road, police said.

According to the ASI's statement, the SUV driver stepped out of the vehicle, held him by the collar, abused him and threatened that he would run him over if he did not move aside.

"In the scuffle, the buttons of my uniform were torn. When the accused got back into the SUV, he drove the vehicle towards me and hit me," Singh told the police in his complaint.

The ASI was taken to hospital where he is undergoing treatment, he police said, adding that a case has been registered and further probe is underway. PTI BM NB NB