On duty UP sub-inspector dies of heart attack at post-mortem house in UP's Budaun

Budaun (UP), Jan 5 (PTI) A 55-year-old sub-inspector died of a suspected heart attack while on his duty at the district post-mortem house on Monday, police said.

The sub-inspector, Kunwarpal, had come to the Civil Lines area post-mortem house to complete legal formalities for the autopsy of a teenage girl, Ujhani Deputy Superintendent of Police Devendra Singh said.

"During duty, Kunwarpal suddenly complained of severe chest pain, became dizzy and collapsed at the post-mortem house," Singh said.

He said police personnel present at the spot immediately administered CPR and later rushed him to the district hospital.

"However, doctors at the hospital declared him brought dead," the DSP added.

Senior police officials reached the spot after receiving information about the incident, Singh said, adding that the sub-inspector's family had been informed and they were on their way to Budaun.

According to police, Kunwarpal was a native of Narora in Bulandshahr district and was currently residing in Chandausi in neighbouring Sambhal district.

Further formalities are being completed in connection with the death, officials said. PTI COR KIS SHS SHS