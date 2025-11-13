On eve of Children's Day, school kids protest against presence of animals in circuses

Bhopal, Nov 13 (PTI) On the eve of Children's Day, students of a school held a demonstration at Boat Club here on Thursday seeking a ban on animals in circuses.

The show was in support of the request made by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals India (PETA India) to the Union Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying to end the use of animals in circuses and to spread awareness that animals suffer when forced to perform, a statement said.

Schoolchildren wore animal masks and costumes and held signs that read 'Ban Animal Circuses' and 'Make Animals Happy, Say No to Animal Circuses', it said.

The demonstration was organised in collaboration with Animals with Humanity (AWH), Paw People NGOs and PETA.

"These children from Jawaharlal Nehru Public school (JNPS) know chaining and beating animals is wrong. That's why they are here to let the public know animals suffer in circuses and to urge everyone to choose only animal-free forms of entertainment," said PETA India Campaigns Coordinator Apeksha Tamane.

Chetna Jaroliya, Principal of JNP School, said her school is committed to teaching students about kindness toward animals, because kind kids grow into responsible adults.

Inspections by the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) and investigations into circuses by PETA India have revealed animals used in circuses are subjected to chronic confinement, physical abuse, and psychological torment, the statement read. PTI LAL BNM