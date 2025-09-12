On eve of kickstarting maiden state-wide campaign, TVK chief Vijay slams DMK regime

Chennai, Sep 12 (PTI) Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam chief and actor-politician Vijay on Friday slammed the DMK regime over police imposing several conditions for his maiden state-wide tour which is set to commence on September 13 from Tiruchirappalli in central Tamil Nadu.

Vijay, on the eve of kickstarting his campaign, well in advance for the 2026 Assembly election, alleged people have completely lost confidence on the "empty publicity model DMK government," and they expect a truly friendly and impartial government.

The TVK is fully aware of such aspirations of the people and it is working towards the goal of "Manasatchi Ulla Makkalatchi (A democracy with conscience)," and he is confident that his campaign would be a huge success with people's love, support of nature and God's grace.

Vijay reiterated following the ideology of party's icons including Periyar EV Ramasamy, former chief minister K Kamaraj and Dr BR Ambedkar.

The fledgling party released a logo featuring a smiling Vijay with the slogan "Unga Vijay Na Varen, Vagai Soodum Varalaru Thirumukirathu (Your Vijay, I am coming; history of victory returns)." The "I am coming," state-wide tour is to meet the people and to stand with them as one among them, Vijay said and underscored that he followed the "Makkalidam Sel (Go to the people)" diktat of Dravidian icon, C N Annadurai.

Vijay said he, as a leader of a political party, aspired to meet the people in a democratic manner. However, the conditions imposed by police to meet the people is something unseen before by any leader in Tamil Nadu politics.

Such conditions for security was imposed only on the TVK, he alleged and urged Chief Minister M K Stalin and the police to ensure proper security to TVK cadres and the public.

Vijay urged his party workers to follow "military discipline" and cooperate with police and follow the guidelines provided by them.

The campaign is set to start at 10.35 AM on September 13 with a rally at Marakkadai-MGR statue point in Tiruchirappalli. Subsequently, Vijay said he would visit every district in the state as part of his campaign.

The logo's theme released on Friday strengthens Vijay's refrain that his party would repeat the history of 1967 and 1977 when the incumbent regimes in Tamil Nadu were dislodged from the seat of power.

In the logo, Vijay, with his arms outstretched symbolised a gesture of embracing all the people.

The DMK, led by its founder Annadurai became the Chief Minister in 1967 by defeating Congress and the AIADMK founder M G Ramachandran became the chief minister in 1977 by defeating the DMK.

The DMK government helmed by M Karunanidhi was dismissed in 1976 during the infamous Emergency period (1975-77).

The police granted permission to actor Vijay’s campaign in Tiruchirappalli by imposing several restrictions. The campaign vehicles have been limited to the TVK leader’s vehicle and five others.

Party functionaries have been prohibited from walking and no vehicle procession would be held. Also, the organisers should make arrangements for the parking of vehicles without disrupting public transportation. It is learnt that the TVK has accepted the conditions imposed on the party and agreed to ensure compliance.

Responding to Vijay’s charge that the ruling DMK dispensation attempted to prevent his campaign, state Municipal Administration Minister K N Nehru told reporters here that there was no need to create hurdles.

"The venue (Marakadai) chosen for the campaign causes inconvenience to the public, and hence the police had to permit with restrictions," he added. PTI VGN VGN ROH